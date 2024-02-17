Bayou STEM announces 8 new camps for Summer 2024

Nicholls MBA Program Ranked in Nation’s Top 50 Best Graduate School ProgramsFebruary 17, 2024
Bayou STEM has announced their 2024 Summer of STEM camp offerings! Each week of June and July 2024, the local organization will host a different and exciting STEM camp for local kids. Aftercare will also be provided with a robotics/coding/engineering theme.
Camp times are 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m, Monday-Friday ($100/camper). Aftercare is 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m, Monday-Friday ($75/camper, lunch and afternoon snack provided). All camps will take place at Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever. See below for descriptions and age ranges for each camp:
- Girls in STEM: June 3-7, 2024. Grades K-6th: Girls in STEM focuses on engaging young women in exciting, hands-on STEM experiences that connect to career opportunities in the STEM sector. Field trip opportunities are available.
- Hatchet Survival Camp: June 10-14, 2024. Grades 1st-9th: This STEM camp is based on the survival challenges faced by Brian Robeson in the novel Hatchet, after a plane crash strands him in the wilderness.
- Ways of Water Camp: June 17-21, 2024. Grades 1st-9th: The Ways of Water Camp explores the human interaction with water in all areas of life. Form growing food to water sports, this camp uses STEM to investigate the ways we use water!
- Energy Venture Camp: June 24-28, 2024. Grades 5th-12th: Energy Venture Camp is an opportunity to learn about STEM in the energy production sector. Professionals in these fields attend camp to meet with the campers and provide insight into career pathways. Hands-on STEM activities provide campers with the opportunity to experience connections to the future of energy production.
- Sounds of STEM Camp: June 24-28, 2024. Grades K-2nd: This STEM camp is designed with music and arts in the mind for your younger campers!
- NASA Astro Camp: July 8-12, 2024. Grades K-8th: Focus on STEM of space exploration and travel! This camp includes exciting career exposure opportunities from NASA astronauts and engineers.
- Biology Camp: July 15-19, 2024. Grades 3rd-12th: Field trip-focused camp that investigates organisms in our local environments. Campers will be traveling to various locations in the Lafourche/Terrebonne area to study the ecology and interactions of organisms with their environment. (Please note that this camp runs from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m, and is $150 per camper).
- Introduction to Engineering Camp: July 22-26, 2024. Grades 1st-12th: This STEM camp is focused on the concepts of engineering and design of products and materials. There will be multiple projects over the course of the camp.
Register campers grades K-2nd HERE. Register campers grades 3rd-6th HERE. Register campers grades 7th-12th HERE. For more information, please visit the Bayou STEM Facebook.