Bayou STEM announces three 2023 summer camps

Calling all young scientists! Bayou STEM has announced three summer camps for local students of all ages to enjoy. Read below for more information about dates, times, location, and ages.

NASA ASTROCAMP: Come out and explore space and learn about the STEM that goes into travel and astronauts! This camp is open to K-12th grade students and will take place July 10-14, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The NASA Astrocamp will be held at Fletcher Technical Community College (Schriever Campus) and Nicholls State University. Participants may register here: https://form.jotform.com/230613659427156.

ENERGY VENTURE CAMP: At this special camp sponsored by Shell Energy, participants will get to build and fly a drone, design renewable energy solutions, explore bioengineering, and much more! This camp is open to 5th-12th grade students and will take place June 26-30 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The Energy Venture Camp will be held at Fletcher Technical Community College (Schriever Campus). Participants may register at https://form.jotform.com/230596316586162.

GIS: GIRLS IN STEM: Bayou STEM is proud to announce their newest summer camp, GIS. This camp will focus on STEM career exploration, such as careers in physical and life science, culinary chemistry, engineering, technology, and robotics. GIS: Girls in STEM is open to 3rd-6th grade students and will take place June 19-23, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The camp will be held at Fletcher Community College (Schriever Campus). Participants may register at https://form.jotform.com/230365462407049.

For more information, please contact Bayou STEM at (985) 448-7964 or email BayouSTEM@fletcher.edu.