Bayou Terrebonne Distillers announces Free French Lessons

Bayou Terrebonne Distillers is proud to announce the beginning of their Free French Lessons series at the Distillery! Come connect with your Cajun heritage and one of the lost beauties of the Bayou Region by learning the basics of this historic language.

“When we first opened Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, one of our main goals was to bring back and promote lost aspects Cajun culture,” said Noah Lirette, owner and operator of Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. “We are so excited to finally able to offer Free French Lessons to our community, something we have been hoping to do for years.” Lirette’s sentiments are echoed on the Bayou Terrebonne Distiller’s Facebook post announcing the new French lessons: “Although we make whiskey and rum at BTD, the purpose of our business from the beginning was to preserve an illicit family tradition, and along with it, the culture and beauty of the Bayou Region. A critical component to that culture, and one that is rapidly fading, is a French speaking community.”

Ms. Traci Hawthorne, a retired local school teacher, will be teaching these free French lessons a 6-class curriculum the Distillery. As stated on their Facebook, “At the end of the first six bi-monthly classes, attendees will be able to have a basic conversation by introducing yourself, describing your family, and expressing emotion.” Classes will be roughly one hour each beginning at 2:00 p.m. Check out the schedule below:

Come out Saturday, June 17, 2023 and help revive the French language in the Bayou Region! For more information, please visit the Bayou Terrebonne Distiller’s Facebook page.