Bayou Terrebonne Distillers presents first ever live wrestling event!

The Bayou Terrebonne Distillers with Split Liquor Productions is excited to announce their first ever “Disturbance at the Distillery,” an exciting live wrestling event on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers! Doors will open at 5:00 p.m.

The event is in conjunction with Elite Championship Wrestling, and will feature top independent stars from the Gulf Coast, including NJPW Strong stars Barrett Brown, Rey Fury, Xtian Blake, Vordell Walker, and more. “This is our first time hosting an event like this,” said Noah Lirette of the Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. “We are very excited about it! The event is open to all ages so there is something for everyone.”

Tickets may be purchased ahead of time for $20 ahead of time here. For more information, please visit the Bayou Terrebonne Distillers Facebook, website, or call (985) 790-7722.