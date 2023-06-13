Bayou Terrebonne Distillers to host Rodeo Night

Grab your cowboy hats and boots! Bayou Terrebonne Distillers is hosting a Rodeo Night on Saturday, June 17, 2023, following their Free French Lessons.

Come on out to the Distillery to enjoy mechanical bull riding, line dancing, and a best dressed contest. As said on their flier, “Get down, turn around, and go to town!” Doors will open for the event at 5:00 p.m.

For more information about Rodeo Night, or any other exciting weekend events happening hosted by Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, please visit their Facebook or call (985) 790-7722.