Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum announces February’s LouisianaLIT featured author

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center along with the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum have announced their featured local author for February’s “LouisianaLIT” program at the museum. In February, local author and illustrator Alexis Braud will talk about her book Carnival of Creatures. Inside Carnival of Creatures, you’ll find 20 monsters straight from Louisiana myth, lore, and legend with vivid illustrations and robust descriptions and stats to help breathe life (or death) into your roleplaying experience! Answer the call to adventure in a land of haunted rolling hills and dark dangerous bayou!

Braud will be at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum for the LouisianaLIT event on Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. for an interview and book signing. The night will also celebrate the closing of Braud’s art exhibit in the Bayouside Gallery with a reception. Admission is $3 per attendee. Light refreshments will be served.

The LouisianaLIT series features a book interview and signing with an author once a month whose writings explore stories and themes that celebrate southern Louisiana culture. Register for the event here. For more information, please call (985) 580-7200 or visit the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum’s website.