BCA to host annual Bash to raise money for new building furniture/equipment

Bayou Community Academy in Thibodaux is excited to announce their annual Bash will return on March 9, 2024 from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m. at Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium! Come out and enjoy live music, food, and drink in support of the local charter school.

“We aspire to truly make our Bash an event open to all of our family and friends from our surrounding areas to come together for a great night. The Bash is open to the public for everyone to come together to mingle, dance, and enjoy all while supporting a great cause,” said Melanie Becnel, CEO/Director of Bayou Community Academy. “It is more important than ever to support BCA by attending as we have just broken ground on our new building and are raising money to furnish our classrooms.”

Tickets for the Bayou Community Academy Bash are $35 in advance, and $45 at the door. Interested participants can purchase tickets here, and must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets include:

All you can eat/drink from local restaurants and vendors (alcohol included)

Live music by Snapper and the Fishsticks

$100 Blackjack Tournament

Silent Auction

Alcohol Pull

All proceeds from the Bash will go towards “Furnishing the Future,” providing funding for classroom furniture and equipment for the school’s new building. For more information, please visit the Bayou Community Academy Facebook page.