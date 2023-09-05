BCCM announces their 10th Anniversary Carnival this October

Nicholls State University announces “Oh La La” Theatre Series performerSeptember 5, 2023
This October, the Bayou Country Children’s Museum will be celebrating a decade of fun with a fabulous celebration!
The local children’s museum will be marking their 10th anniversary on October 21, 2023 with their mascot Coco’s Birthday Carnival from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at their location in Thibodaux! BCCM will have carnival rides in the parking lot, carnival games, food trucks with delicious treats, and tethered hot air balloons in the nearby field from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. BCCM will also host Thibodaux’s Mayor Kevin Clement, who will present Coco with a Key to the City, as well as a ceremony honoring past board members and more stage presentations.
“We are thrilled to announce a momentous milestone – a decade of memories that have shaped young minds and hearts,” said BCCM Executive Director, Rebekah Richoux-Quinn, in an official statement. “This event holds great significance as it not only celebrates a decade of our existence, but also pays tribute to all those who came before us, pioneering the path to make this museum a cornerstone of our community. We’ll gather to reflect on how far we’ve come and look forward to the bright future that lies ahead. Our commitment remains steadfast – to preserve and promote our riche Cajun culture through play, while equally serving as a place where families can come together to learn and grow.”
To purchase tickets for Coco’s Birthday Carnival, please click here. For more information, please visit the Bayou Country Children’s Museum’s Facebook or website.