BCCM announces their 10th Anniversary Carnival this October

This October, the Bayou Country Children’s Museum will be celebrating a decade of fun with a fabulous celebration!

The local children’s museum will be marking their 10th anniversary on October 21, 2023 with their mascot Coco’s Birthday Carnival from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at their location in Thibodaux! BCCM will have carnival rides in the parking lot, carnival games, food trucks with delicious treats, and tethered hot air balloons in the nearby field from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. BCCM will also host Thibodaux’s Mayor Kevin Clement, who will present Coco with a Key to the City, as well as a ceremony honoring past board members and more stage presentations.

“We are thrilled to announce a momentous milestone – a decade of memories that have shaped young minds and hearts,” said BCCM Executive Director, Rebekah Richoux-Quinn, in an official statement. “This event holds great significance as it not only celebrates a decade of our existence, but also pays tribute to all those who came before us, pioneering the path to make this museum a cornerstone of our community. We’ll gather to reflect on how far we’ve come and look forward to the bright future that lies ahead. Our commitment remains steadfast – to preserve and promote our riche Cajun culture through play, while equally serving as a place where families can come together to learn and grow.”