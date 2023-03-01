BCCM to host Play It Forward: Havana Nights

Put on your vacation wear and come support the Bayou Country Children’s Museum at their fundraiser Play It Forward: Havana Nights, happening this Friday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the Foundry in Thibodaux! This adult-friendly event will feature gaming tables, silent and live auctions, food, and more.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and our 13th year hosting it,” said the museum’s Executive Director Rebekah Richoux-Quinn. “We have a wonderful committee who has planned it, and it will be a lot of fun for a great cause. After COVID and Hurricane Ida, we want to give people an opportunity for a nice night out.” Attendees will be able to enjoy unique treats such as a cigar bar, a churro station, treats from Ninette’s Bakery, and a bar serving 10 different one-of-a-kind cocktails. There will also be casino games, a live band, and two professional salsa dancers at the event, who will be teaching and performing salsa dancing throughout the night.

Alongside the fun Havana Nights has to offer, the Bayou Country Children’s Museum will also be hosting a silent and live auction as part of their fundraising mission. Those interested in viewing the items or bidding ahead of the event can visit this link for more information. Tickets for Play It Forward are $65 and all-inclusive, with all proceeds going towards the museum.

“The support we get from these fundraisers are vital and help to keep the museum alive,” said Richoux-Quinn. “The museum is meant to provide a place for all families to come grow, learn, and play together, and we appreciate our support from the community so we can continue to do that.” Purchase your tickets online or call (985) 446-2200.