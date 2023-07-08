BCCM to host Touch A Truck Experience

Bayou Country Children’s Museum in Thibodaux presents their Touch A Truck Experience, coming Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Come out for one last hurrah before school starts!

The event will begin with a sensory sensitivity hour until 10:00 a.m, with the main event beginning shortly after featuring interactive experiences with big industry trucks and equipment, as well as hands-on STEM projects provided by Bayou STEM. These unique projects will include fizzy rockets, turkey bots, marshmallow catapults, disappearing ink, and more. Participants will also be able to learn about careers in agriculture, oil and gas, marine, construction, first responder and other local industries!

The Touch A Truck Experience is $10 for members and $12 for non-members– tickets may be purchased in advance here. Tickets will be $15 on the day-of.

For more information, please visit the Bayou Country Children’s Museum’s Facebook or website.