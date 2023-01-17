BCCM to host Valentine’s Day parents night out event

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum will host a Parents Night Out event for Valentine’s Day. Coco’s Sweetheart Party will offer the perfect opportunity for kids to have a night of fun, while parents enjoy a night out, or a night in!

“We know that childcare can be challenging, especially on a special occasion. I wanted to give the opportunity to the community to have a night out, and not worry about finding a sitter. I’m hoping its a win-win, providing parents an opportunity to connect, and spend quality time together, and for kids to have a great time playing and exploring at the museum, ” said Rebekah Quinn Interim Executive Director at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.

The night will include crafts, games, free play in the museum, and pizza. The event will take place on February 14, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is open to children ages 4 and up. Tickets are $30 for one child, and $15 per additional sibling. Get tickets online here.

The mission of the BCCM is to act as a gateway of knowledge that educates area children and their families while promoting the unique cultures of South Louisiana through entertaining, educational, and interactive experiences that enrich the lives of all who visit.