BCF invites Bayou Region Nonprofits to a Grant Writing Workshop Series

Are you involved with a nonprofit? Does your job require you to raise funds for your department or position? Do you want to add a valuable skill to your resume? Consider grant writing!

The Bayou Community Foundation invites local non-profits to their Grant Writing Workshop on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at Fletcher Technical Community College. Come out and learn the best ways to raise funds for your departments, add a valuable skill to your resume, or perfect your skills!

As stated on the Bayou Community Foundation website, “Whether you are new to grant writing or looking for new ways to reach donors, The Funding Seed Founder and Fundraising Founder/Coach Nora Ellertsen will help you find funding opportunities, use tools and tips for writing proposals and tell a compelling story.” Choose from the following ticket options:

Grant Writing for Beginners: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. $35.00 per attendee. This beginners workshop will give you the basic tools you need to start writing grants. Participants will learn how to find funding opportunities, gain tools and tips for writing proposals and learn ways to make a program competitive for repeat funding.

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. $35.00 per attendee. Intermediate Grant Writing: 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. $35.00 per attendee. Through this intermediate grant writing workshop participants will learn how to make a compelling case to someone unfamiliar with your nonprofit’s work, what kind of research and data to include and what information to include in your grant’s budget.

1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. $35.00 per attendee. Full Grant Writing Workshop Registration: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. $70.00 per attendee. This ticket registers you for both the “Grant Writing For Beginners” and the “Intermediate Grant Writing” workshops. This ticket includes lunch.

10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. $70.00 per attendee.

To register for this event, please click here. For more information, please visit the Bayou Community Foundation Facebook page. For questions or to pay by check, contact Community Impact Officer Kati Callais – Kati@BayouCF.org or 985-219-0046.