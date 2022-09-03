Begin your Holiday Shopping at the Nov. 5 Southdown Marketplace

Mark your calendars because the Southdown Marketplace returns this fall on Saturday, November 5 to start off your holiday shopping!

The market, which takes place on the Southdown Plantation & Museum grounds, is a one-day artisan fair that features 300 local and national vendors with items including handmade goods, jewelry, clothing, toys, wood crafts, furniture, pottery, paintings, photography, dolls, metalwork, candles, gourmet food, and much more! The market also has a kid’s activity area, live Cajun music, blacksmith demonstrations, and lots of Cajun food.

If you are interested in a booth rental, call the Southdown Plantation’s office Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 985-851-0154. The market is open to the public and is $5 for admission.