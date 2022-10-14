Bicentennial Celebration, Pumpkins, Festivals, Oh My! Here’s what’s happening this weekend:

From festivals to trunk or treats, and even a volleyball and cornhole tournament, there’s a lot to choose from to bring your family out! Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!

2nd Annual Town of Golden Meadow Trunk or Treat | Friday, October 14 | 6:30 p.m.| Oak Ridge Community Park, Golden Meadow The Town of Golden Meadow will host the 2nd annual Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 14th at 6:30 pm. They will have a costume contest for kids and will also have a contest for best-decorated trunks, so get your trunks and candy ready! There will be hotdogs and chili, chips, drinks, and cake. Everything is FREE of charge as their goal is to bring fun and excitement to the community!

Thibodaux Relay for Life | Saturday, October 15 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Visitors Center, 4484 Highway One, Raceland Relay for Life is open to the public. Presented by Ochsner St. Anne, the event brings together teams, family, friends, and survivors to support the American Cancer Society. Registration opens at 5:00 p.m. and the opening ceremonies and parade of teams begin at 6:00 p.m. All team booths open and the silent auction begins following the opening ceremonies. There will be food and activities for all ages and will feature a special guest, The Cajun Ninja! From 4:00 – 9:00 p.m., there will be live entertainment by JP Bourgeois and UNITED DJs. At 7:00 p.m., both the Survivor & Caregiver Celebration and Survivors with Family & Caregivers Lap kick-off. A live auction begins at 8:00 p.m. and the silent auction ends at 8:45 p.m. at 9, the Luminaria Ceremony with a slide show is presented and the closing ceremonies happen at 9:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Free Community Yoga | Saturday, October 15 | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. | M Power Yoga, 308 Church St., Downtown Houma Start wherever you are in your yoga journey with a free community yoga session! The session will be a Gentle Yoga Flow and a Meditative Experience to help celebrate community health, fitness, and well-being. Bring your friends, family, Yoga mats, water bottle, and bright smiles. Be sure to sign up on Mindbody to reserve your spot or just show up.

Bicentennial Festival and Parade | Saturday, October 15 | 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma Come celebrate the Terrebonne Parish’s 200th birthday with a festival and parade! The event kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the bandstand on the courthouse square and the festival will bring food, music, cultural demonstrations, and more! Click here for more information such as the schedule of events and map.

HLB Girls Soccer Team Volleyball & Cornhole Tournament | Saturday, October 15 | 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | The Sandbox Volleyball Courts, 710 Corporate Dr., Houma Come out and support the H. L. Bourgeois High School girls soccer team with a volleyball and cornhole tournament!

Laurel Valley Fall Festival | Sunday, October 16 | 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Laurel Valley Plantation, 595 Highway 308, Thibodaux Come out to the historical Laurel Valley Plantation for a fall festival that features arts, crafts, live music, and food! Bring your family and friends to pass a good time!

St. Ann’s Pumpkin Patch | All Weekend | 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. | St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 4355 Highway 24, Bourg The 2nd Annual Pumpkin Patch includes family-friendly games, activities, and pumpkins! Activities include putt-putt golf, bowling, pumpkin toss, hay rides, and more! There are various sizes and varieties of pumpkins available for your little one’s choosing! The patch runs until the end of the month.