Are you ready for one of the area’s biggest and baddest cook-offs? If so, let us help you navigate the deliciousness that is Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-off! The Cook-off is Friday, November 11, in Downtown Thibodaux (St. Philip & West 2nd Streets). Gates open at 4pm.

Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off is a culinary showcase of Cajun cuisine prepared by 30+ teams in the culturally rich setting of Historic Downtown Thibodaux. This cook-off embodies an unapologetically Cajun lifestyle and celebrates the cultural identity of Thibodaux and Lafourche Parish. Team registration closed early this year, as spots went quickly and teams lined up to showcase the best of the best.

Admission to the Cook-off is $10 per person. Kids 10 & under are free. It will be CASH ONLY. Entry gates will be located at West 3rd and St. Philip Streets (two gates); and West 2nd and St. Louis Streets. Your wristband includes a tear-off tab to cast your vote for the People’s Choice award! Anyone coming in before the entry gates officially open at 4pm will still have to pay the $10.00 entry fee; please visit the Main Street tent for a wristband.

Teams will start serving food around 5pm. Be sure to select and vote for your favorite! Winners will be announced around 7-7:30pm.

Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous kick off the musical part of the evening starting at 6pm, playing until 10:30pm.

The Main Street Tent will be selling Goose Burgers ($7), soft drinks and water ($3) and event t-shirts ($20, while supplies last!). The bars in the area will be open to sell alcohol to guests who are 21+. Please remember outside food and drink will not be allowed.

Please note that you can park in any legal spot you find downtown, but you must move your car from the area by 1am or you will be towed. The streets need to be clear for Thibodeauxville, which will fill the streets on Saturday!

Proceeds from this event benefit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation dedicated to the revitalization and promotion of Historic Downtown Thibodaux. Serving as their largest fundraiser, the Cook-offs aims to preserve and promote the authentic Cajun lifestyle of Thibodaux and Lafourche Parish through local music and flavorful food in the culturally-rich setting of Historic Downtown Thibodaux.

Additional information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/thibmainstreet/