Big Brims and Healthy Skin luncheon to benefit Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is excited to announce its 3rd annual Big Brims and Healthy Skin, presented by Alexis Duke, M.D., F.A.A.D, Dermatologist will be held at noon on April 21 at Ellendale Country Club. This luncheon is aimed at expanding melanoma awareness.

Guests will experience a champagne reception, a pop-up shopping experience, a hat contest, BINGO, a putting contest, and lawn games. We encourage guests to show up in their best-decorated hat! A prize will be awarded for the best hat of the bunch – proving that sun protection can be beautiful! Guest will hear from an individual affected by melanoma and Dr. Alexis Duke, a local dermatologist with Duke Neal Medical, about risk factors, signs, and safety.

We want to thank our sponsors who helped make this possible: Dr. Ben and Mrs. Tiffany Adams, The Boudreaux Family, Louis Mohana Furniture, Synergy Bank, and T&D Towing. All proceeds from this event will stay here in the Bayou Region to fund cancer prevention and education efforts at Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

To become a sponsor or purchase event tickets, visit bigbrims2024.givesmart.com, or you can text bigbrims2024 to 76278 or find us on Facebook @Big Brims & Healthy Skin.