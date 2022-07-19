Biker community seeking volunteers for motorcade honoring Ezekiel Harry

It’s been one week since the death of baby Ezekiel Harry, and the Houma-Thibodaux community is coming together in support of the toddler’s family. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 23, and local bikers are seeking motorcyclists to participate in a motorcade to honor the memory of a sweet boy whose life was taken too soon.

Local residents Crystal Danos and Roy Horrigan are seeking local bikers to sound off their engines following Saturday’s funeral service. Ezekiel’s family shared the toddler’s fascination and love for motorcycles with Horrigan, before asking the cyclist to be a part of his homegoing service. “I’m reaching out to all my biker friends and the biker community, let’s come together for this little boy and his family. The family said he loved seeing and hearing motorcycles. They are reaching out to us asking if we could come out in honor of him so we can play the music that made him excited and happy,” said Horrigan. “We all know that smile and what happiness feels like. I hope we can come together and pack it in for the family and in honor of lil Ezekiel.”

Bikers will arrive at Moses Baptist Church, located at 1032 Canal Blvd, in Thibodaux at 10 a.m. to follow behind the hearse to the final resting place of Ezekiel Harry. Following the burial, the family requests bikers to sound off their engines in Ezekiel’s memory. Those interested in participating in the motorcade can call 985-852-8463 or send a message via Facebook messenger.