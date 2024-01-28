Black history genealogy workshop to be held at Thibodaux library

Residents can explore their family’s history at the Thibodaux library in February.

Genealogist Gaynell Brady will be at the Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 W. Fifth Street, on Saturday, February 3, beginning at 11 a.m., to help residents learn about their family’s Black history genealogy.

This program is in partnership with the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center, Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 314 St. Mary Street, in Thibodaux.

The program is intended for adults and is free and open to the public.

Registration is not required to attend.