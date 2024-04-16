Bless Your Heart Nonprofit to host first annual “Runnin’ Like A Mother” 5k and Anything With Rice Cook Off

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is excited to announce their first-ever spring fundraiser, “Runnin’ Like A Mother” 5k and Cook Off!

The morning of May 11, 2024 will kick off with a 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run starting in the parking lot of the Dollar General/South Lafourche Library, and will take runners through the subdivision and end at Popie’s Palace. There, the “Anything with Rice” Cook Off will already be underway with food tasting beginning at 11:00 AM. There will be all sorts of family-friendly activities, including a live band, foam pit, photo booth, petting zoo, and food tasting.

“We have our annual Gala fundraiser in August, so we wanted to come up with a 5k fundraiser to host in the spring,” said Ross Jambon with Bless Your Heart Nonprofit. “We were inspired by the Weenie Spaghetti Festival to combine the 5k and Fun Run with an ‘Anything With Rice’ Cook Off– since so many of our Cajun recipes include rice!”

The Anything With Rice Cook Off will be judged by special guest judges Hick Cheramie, Misty Leigh McElroy, and the Cajun Ninja himself. If you want to show off your cooking skills, teams can register here. To register for the run, please click here.

Wondering where the unique name of this fundraiser came from? “Everyone’s mothers are always running around like crazy– so when we realized that the 5k was happening on Mother’s Day Weekend, we wanted to pay homage to all the ma’s out there with the name,” chuckled Jambon. “We are just really looking forward to having the community out for a fun day.”

About Bless Your Heart Nonprofit – Our mission is to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational, and financial needs, in the Bayou Region. Whether it is a reassuring conversation, financial help, providing necessities, or simply the assurance that they are not alone, we will make sure that we can provide the support that meets our neighbors as quickly as possible. For more information Bless Your Heart, please visit their Facebook or website.