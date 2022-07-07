Bless Your Heart to host 1st Annual Community Partnership Gala

Bless Your Heart Foundation is excited to announce it will be hosting its 1st Annual Community Partnership Gala on Saturday, August 13, with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event at 7 p.m.

The exclusive event will feature a night of fine dining and unique entertainment, including music, food, and refreshments. Guests will learn more about Bless Your Heart non-profit organization and their contributions to the community through philanthropic endeavors. The foundation will also honor members of the community with awards for their past and ongoing support. The night will feature with a live and silent auction, offering guests an opportunity to bid on memorabilia and unique experiences, followed by a long laugh with a light-hearted roast of Lafourche Parish President, Archie Chaisson III.

The Gala will be held at the Larose Regional Park and Civic Center, located at 307 East 5th Street. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased online here. Guests must be 21 or older.