Bless Your Heart to host Community Volunteer Day

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit will host a Community Volunteer Day on Saturday, October 22, in an effort to address the needs of the Bayou Lafourche community. The organization is seeking volunteers to provide a helping hand to the elderly, disabled, and widows in the community.

Bless Your Heart Co-founder Hilary Danos said the purpose of the community day is to provide support and assistance to those who may not be able to tidy things around their home and yards. “We’re going to go into the community to help those in need to do basic things around the house, like yard work, trimming trees, light painting, things they can’t get done around their house,” said Danos.

While the meet up location is to be determined, the Community Volunteer Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested in volunteering can sign up by direct messaging Bless Your Heart Foundation on Facebook or by texting Hillary Danos at (985) 691-1010.