Blood Drive to support the fight against childhood cancer

Thibodaux Regional Health System is partnering with the The Blood Center to host a Blood Drive on Thursday, September 1, in support of the fight against childhood cancer. The Blood Center encourages the community to stop by Thibodaux Regional from 1 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. to help reach the goal of collecting 35 units of blood.

When making a donation, donors will receive a mystery gift with a chance to win a gift card, t-shirt, free pizza and ice cream vouchers, and other items. Donors must provide an ID and are asked to eat and stay hydrated before and after their donation.

Donors can schedule an appointment to make a blood donation online here. The Blood Drive at Thibodaux Regional will take place in Multi-Purpose Rooms A and B. For more information, visit Thibodaux Regional Health System on Facebook.