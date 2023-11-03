Bloom West Boutique in Houma presents: Lights, Camera Fashion!

Get ready for a dazzling night of glitz, glamour, and fabulous fashion– for a good cause!

Bloom West Boutique in Downtown Houma presents their first annual ‘Lights, Camera, Fashion!’ Fashion Show Gala on Saturday, November 4, 2023, beginning with cocktail hour at 6:00 p.m. at 300 Belanger Street, Suite A. Bloom West is excited to announce that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to local non profit, Upside Downs.

“We are thrilled to announce our upcoming event, ‘Lights, Camera, Fashion!’ a Fashion Show Gala which promises to be an evening of elegance and style,” reads an official statement from Leslie Terrebonne, owner of Bloom West Boutique. “This event serves as a grand unveiling of our new boutique, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you. ‘Lights, Camera, Fashion!’ will be a splendid fashion show and gala, featuring the latest trends and creations from our boutique. To enhance the experience, we will be offering various options, including sponsorships, VIP tables, and individual tickets, ensuring there’s a perfect way for everyone to be a part of this unforgettable evening.” The fashion show, which begins at 7:00 p.m., will be followed by VIP shopping in the boutique at 8:30 p.m.

Terrebonne goes on to explain that Upside Downs, the nonprofit benefiting from the upcoming event, is one she holds close to her heart. “What makes this event even more special is our commitment to giving back to the community,” Terrebonne says. “We are proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from ‘Lights, Camera, Fashion!’ will be donated to Upside Downs, a remarkable organization close to our hearts. We’re honored to have Ella Moreaux, as one of our talented models with Down Syndrome, grace our runway, exemplifying the inclusivity and diversity we hold dear.”

To purchase tickets for this upcoming fashion show, please click the following links for general admission, VIP individual, and VIP tables. For more information about Bloom West Boutique, please visit their Facebook page.