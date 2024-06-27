Blue Boot Rodeo returns for 6th year of promoting children’s water safety

The 6th annual Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo will return this summer, continuing to help give back to the community! The annual rodeo, dedicated to saving lives and raising awareness of water safety, will take place from July 11-13, 2024, in Grand Isle.

The Fishing Rodeo is hosted by Riley John’s Blue Boot Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child drowning. The Foundation and Rodeo was started by Nicole and Darby Bourgeois, in honor of their late son Riley John, who passed away in a drowning accident in 2018 shortly before his second birthday.

Their mission is, as stated on their website, is to raise water safety awareness so that “No other person ever has to go through that agony.” The Foundation teaches water safety classes, donates life jackets, educates families, and more– alongside hosting the Blue Boot Fishing Rodeo.

Alongside the fishing rodeo, the weekend will offer a Kids Zone, Bingo and Mimosas, Kids Drowning Prevention Session, and the Life Jacket for Life Program. The Life Jacket for Life Program fits all children ages birth-12 in attendance with a free life jacket. Previous recipients are welcome to bring their life jackets back to exchange for a larger size, if needed.

Left: Custom “Riley John Cleats,” worn by LSU team members and pro baseball player Gavin Dugas. Read more here. Right: 2024 Blue Boot Rodeo Poster, honoring Riley John Bourgeois, by Austin Matherne. Read more here.

2024’s Blue Boot Rodeo is set to be the best one yet. Check out the official schedule of events below. Fishing tournament categories for adults, kids, and kayak can be found here.

Thursday, July 11, 2024

6:00 AM – Fishing Starts (Fishing Only) Friday, July 12, 2024 3:00 – 6:00 PM – Scales Open

3:00 – 11:00 PM – Pavilion Opens

3:00 – 7:00 PM – Cornhole Tournament

3:00 – 11:00 PM – Kids Zone Opens

3:00 – 6:00 PM – DJ Kegg

3:00 – 6:00 PM – Food by The Cajun Ninja

6:00 – 8:00 PM – Russ Cheramie

8:00 – 11:00 PM – The Chase Tyler Band Saturday, July 13, 2024 9:30 AM – 11:00 PM – Pavilion Opens

9:30 AM – 11:00 PM – Kids Zone Opens

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM – Bingo & Mimosas

12:00 – 4:00 PM – Scales Open

12:00 – 1:30 PM – DJ Kegg

1:30 – 3:00 PM – Jake Duet

12:00 – 6:00 PM – Food

3:00 – 6:00 PM – Ruff N Ready

6:15 – 7:00 PM – Awards

7:00 – 8:00 PM – Auction Begins

8:00 – 11:00 PM – Shorts in December

If you wish to volunteer at the Blue Boot Rodeo this July, please click here. Come out for a fun day and help save lives by raising drowning awareness! For more information about the event or water safety in general, please visit the Blue Boot Foundation Facebook or website.