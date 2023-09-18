Body by Thomas restaurant owner to lead free Health & Wellness Series at TPPL

Come out to the Terrebonne Parish Public Library this fall for a 3-part Health & Wellness Series, led by Thomas Nguyen, owner and operator of Body by Thomas restaurant.

Nguyen, who opened Body by Thomas in Houma earlier this year, will be covering various topics relating to health and wellness for all ages at the Main Library (DE Room, 2nd floor) to help promote a healthier community.

“My fiancé, and mother of my children, passed away from cancer in 2019,” explained Nguyen. “I want to spread knowledge to everyone in the community that there is a better, healthier way to live, so no one else has to go through what we did. I want people to have a chance to lead a healthier lifestyle so they can live longer and better enjoy life. I know its possible to do, and I want to help others get the same resources.”

The Health & Wellness series will cover the following topics:

Session 1: September 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library Nutrition and healthy eating habits, physical activity and exercise, disease prevention and early detection

September 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library Session 2: October 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library Stress management and mental health, sleep hygiene, substance abuse prevention and treatment

October 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library Session 3: November 29, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Proper hygiene practices, health screening and check ups, managing chronic conditions

November 29, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library.

For more information about the upcoming Health & Wellness series, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Facebook or call (985) 876-5862/email rlecompte@mytpl.org. To learn more about the other services Body by Thomas provides, or to see their weekly menus, please visit the restaurant’s Facebook.