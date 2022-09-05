Bollinger Shipyards partners with LWC to host job fair

Bollinger Shipyards is partnering with the Louisiana Workforce Commission and Fletcher Technical Community College to host a job fair on Friday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The job fair will be held at Fletcher’s LA Marine and Petroleum Campus, located at 331 Dickson Road.

Bollinger is seeking candidates to fill the following production positions:

Ship fitters

Outfitters

Pipe Fitters (CuNi or Carbon)

TIG Pipe Welders (CuNi)

Outside Machinists, Electrician (Industrial/Marine)

Environmental Representative Maintenance

The following professional positions are available:

Project Subcontract Manager

Production Planner (Pipe and Structural Scheduler)

Bollinger provides a comprehensive benefits package including medical and dental plans, vision plans, 401k with company matching, paid life insurance, disability insurance, vacation, flexible spending accounts, bereavement pay, paid holidays, military pay, and jury duty pay.

For more information on the upcoming job fair, contact Bollinger Shipyards directly at (985) 872-2305.