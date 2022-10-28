Dare to be scared! We Inspire LA invites you to attend Boo on the Bayou Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The spooktacular event will be held in Houma at the Dumas Auditorium, featuring a special performance of Thriller by 3D Dance Academy and sounds by DJ Will. Due to inclement weather, the event originally scheduled to take place at the Downtown Marina in Houma, announced a new location. “The only thing that’s changed is the location. All the details, and all the fun will be the same,” said We Inspire LA Founder Latoya Walters.

Following a two year hiatus, the non-profit organization is ready to welcome the community back with open arms. “We took a break due to the pandemic and Hurricane Ida, but we wanted to bring the event back, to bring the community back together,” said Walters.

Boo on the Bayou will feature fun for all ages. Guests will enjoy a photo booth, live music, face painting, halloween games, and plenty of treats. In addition to festive activities, We Inspire LA is partnering with local businesses and mental health organizations to provide information on resources available in the parish.

“I feel like we need to love each other and come together. It’s been rough the last few years and Rougarou Fest brought a whole lot of people together, and I think we need to keep that positive energy going. I just love to see the community come together, it’s all about love,” Walters added.

We Inspire LA is Houma based non-profit organization that focuses on transitional housing and supportive services for those in need. For more information on We Inspire LA visit the organization online.