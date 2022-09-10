Brake the Cycle event to combat domestic violence

September 10, 2022

Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center announces the return of its “Brake the Cycle” glow event. “Let’s light up the night and support the Haven! On October 7, the “Brake the Cycle” glow event is back and better than ever,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional. The event will offer both indoor, and outdoor (stationary bike) options.

As the bayou region’s healthcare leader, Thibodaux Regional is committed to improving the health, wellness, and safety of the communities it serves. “We want to strengthen that commitment by supporting The Haven in providing needed services for victims of domestic violence,” the hospital  explains.

According to Thibodaux Regional:

  •  One in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
  • Over 5,000 adult women per year living in Louisiana will experience domestic violence.
  • There has been at least one domestic homicide in every parish in Louisiana.
  • 81% of female homicides in Louisiana are committed by a partner or ex-partner.
Space is limited. Register today at www.thibodaux.com/cycle.
