Brake the Cycle event to combat domestic violence

Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center announces the return of its “Brake the Cycle” glow event. “Let’s light up the night and support the Haven! On October 7, the “Brake the Cycle” glow event is back and better than ever,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional. The event will offer both indoor, and outdoor (stationary bike) options.

As the bayou region’s healthcare leader, Thibodaux Regional is committed to improving the health, wellness, and safety of the communities it serves. “We want to strengthen that commitment by supporting The Haven in providing needed services for victims of domestic violence,” the hospital explains.