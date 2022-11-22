The Kiwanis Club of Houma is pleased to present Breakfast with Santa this Saturday, December 2, 2022 at Vandebilt Catholic High School. “We are thrilled to offer this family tradition, and community favorite one again,” said George Robichaux President-Elect of Kiwanis Club of Houma.

Returning after a hiatus from the pandemic, then Hurricane Ida, the club is pleased to offer a jolly filled morning for local families. “It’s so wonderful to see the community get so excited about the return of Breakfast With Santa! It’s especially wonderful that the community event has been around for so long that the children who once attended are now parents, and they are enjoying the event with their children,” Robichaux added.

The fun filled morning will include a delicious breakfast of pancakes, sausage, milk, juice and coffee, children’s activities, bake sale, and of course photos with Santa. The event will take place from 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and tickets are $7 in advance, and $8 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, visit the Kiwanis Club of Houma on Facebook, or purchase tickets from a Kiwanis Club member or a VCHS Key Club member. All proceeds benefit Kiwanis community service projects.