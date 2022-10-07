Bring Ya Dancin’ Shoes, Cajun Jam returns to Houma Oct. 12

Get your dancing shoes ready because Cajun Jam returns to Houma on Wednesday, October 12!

The first Cajun Jam was a jam-packed success! Next week, the jam returns and will feature The Cajun Music Preservation Society with special guest T’Canaille. T’Canaille is a Cajun band from New Orleans, Louisiana and they play everything from traditional Cajun Music to rock and some Zydeco.

Come out to enjoy delicious food and the unique musical stylings of Cajun music that’ll make you want to fais-do-do. The jam will begin at 6:00 p.m. and run to 8:00 p.m. Come out to C’est Bon Café, 1687 Grand Caillou Road in Houma!