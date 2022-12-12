Bring your Kids to see Santa at the Bayou Terrebonne Second Annual Whiskey & Cookies Dec. 17!

Get your littles together and bring them out to the Second Annual Whiskey & Cookies at your local distillery!

Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s visiting Bayou Terrebonne Distillers on Saturday, December 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Come let your kids tell Santa what they want this year and pictures are free with donations being accepted. Not only will the event feature St. Nicholas, but there will also be free cookies and the tasting room will be open along with the bar. No worries, it’s a common misconception that children can’t go to the establishment, however, as a distillery, children are more than welcome to come with parents! Co-Owner Noah Lirette said, “That’s why we like to do this. We had Santa last year and Santa…we’ve always had success and families love to come here.”

While you’re there, support local by grabbing some stocking stuffers and scratching off some names from your Christmas list! The distillery not only has delicious locally-made whiskey and rum, but also distillery apparel, drinkware, and even gift cards!

“This is one of my favorites,” Lirette said, “I love seeing families here and children here. At the end of the day, our mission is to make our community better, and seeing the community hang out enjoying themselves is a blessing and something that we look forward to whenever we can do it.”