Broadway on the Bayou Lafourche presents “Wizard of Oz”

Broadway on the Bayou, now known as Broadway on the Bayou Lafourche, is excited to present their fall musical “The Wizard of Oz!”
Broadway on the Bayou Lafourche’s “Wizard of Oz” will run on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Thibodaux High School Auditorium. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.
“Wizard of Oz” includes a cast of 28 local children ages 4-9. “Addison Terry, the Wicked Witch of the West is a seven-year-old who auditioned to work with 2 different talent marketing agencies, NYLA and Talent Auditions,” explained Braodway on the Bayou Owner and Director Margot Dupuis. “She received callbacks and was just accepted to both! For NYLA, there were 200+ applicants, 52 were called back and 25 made the cut. She will work with one talent marketing agency in September and the other in October. We are very excited to have her, and other talented local actors in actresses, in this show!”
WIZARD OF OZ CAST
- Scarlett Gary as Dorothy
- Addie Terry as the Wicked Witch of the West
- Evan Dardar as Glinda
- Mya McCann as Scarecrow
- Marie Bourgeois as Tin Man
- Jolie Thibodaux as Cowardly Lion
- Kenzie Boquet as Wizard
- Colette Palmer as Ms. Gulch and Ozian
- Edyn Gary as Auntie Em and Poppy
- Lincoln Kearney as Uncle Henry Ozian
- Makaylah Rivet as Munchkin Mayor and Ozian
- Annie Biondo as Coroner and Ozian
- Ella Lopez as Hunk and Ozian
- Scarlet Bergeron as Hickory and Ozian
- Audrey Royster as Zeke and Ozian
- Samuel Degueurce as Emerald City Doorman and Munchkin
- Avery Bourgeois as Professor Marvel and Winkie
- Jackie Bourgeois as Flying Monkey and Tornado
- Heidi Schonacher as Flying Monkey and Tornado
- Lilla Wiggins as Lollipop Guild and Winkie
- Adler Wiggins as Lollipop Guild and Winkie
- Aubrey Boudreaux as Lollipop Guild and Winkie
- Victoria Johnson as Tornado, Poppy, and Winkie
- Claire Crochet as Lullaby League and Poppy
- Brynn Sevin as Munchkin, Poppy, and Winkie
- Emily Rhodes as Lullaby League
- Anabelle Bourque as Lullaby League
- Janie Bergeron as Toto