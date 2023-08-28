Broadway on the Bayou Lafourche presents “Wizard of Oz”

Broadway on the Bayou Lafourche’s “Wizard of Oz” will run on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Thibodaux High School Auditorium. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.

“Wizard of Oz” includes a cast of 28 local children ages 4-9. “Addison Terry, the Wicked Witch of the West is a seven-year-old who auditioned to work with 2 different talent marketing agencies, NYLA and Talent Auditions,” explained Braodway on the Bayou Owner and Director Margot Dupuis. “She received callbacks and was just accepted to both! For NYLA, there were 200+ applicants, 52 were called back and 25 made the cut. She will work with one talent marketing agency in September and the other in October. We are very excited to have her, and other talented local actors in actresses, in this show!”