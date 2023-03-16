Broadway on the Bayou presents ‘Colinda: The Cajun Cinderella’

Broadway on the Bayou Performing Arts presents their production of ‘Colinda: The Cajun Cinderella,” an original play written by Broadway on the Bayou owner and director Margot Dupuis. The play will include a cast of local kids ages 6-12 and will perform two shows on the weekend of April 1.

“I love writing fun, silly shows with Cajun satire,” said Dupuis. “I always write specifically for the kids performing, making sure to include fun characters and themes that I know they will love to perform.” Dupuis’ latest play ‘Colinda: The Cajun Cinderella,’ is set at the annual Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair, where Colinda loses her shrimp boot in the mud after dancing with the handsome Grand Marshal– which he must use to find the mysterious girl he fell in love with on the ferris wheel. “I wanted to set ‘Colinda’ at the Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair, because when I was a kid my family suffered a serious house fire– but the Thibodaux Volunteer Firefighters were there in under two minutes and saved us,” explained Dupuis. “This is my way of acknowledging their hard work.”

Alongside her work as owner, director, choreographer, writer, and producer at Broadway on the Bayou Performing Arts, Dupuis is also a drama teacher for gifted and talented students at St. James Parish schools, and also gives private acting lessons to local students in her free time. One of these talented students is Sofia Boudreaux, a local 6th grader who will be playing the title role of Colinda in the upcoming production. “Sofia was recently chosen for a spot on New Orlean’s Society Performers, a talent agency,” said Dupuis. “She will begin rigorous training and travel with the agency to Nationals this July, where she will perform in front of top talent scouts for Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. We could not be more excited or proud of her, and we know she will be the best Colinda for our play!”

‘Colinda: The Cajun Cinderella’ will be held in the Thibodaux High School auditorium on Saturday, April 1s at 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door. For more ticketing information or questions, please email broadwayonthebayou@gmail.com.