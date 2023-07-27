Broadway on the Bayou’s “Moana, Jr.” to open this weekend

Broadway on the Bayou Performing Arts is proud to present their upcoming show “Moana, Jr.” based on the hit Disney musical movie of the same name.

“Moana, Jr.” will take place at the Thibodaux High School Auditorium on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 and will be sold at the door. The show is double-casted, meaning that the young actors will be playing two different roles on two different casts. The show is directed by Ms. Margot Dupuis, owner and operator of Broadway on the Bayou. Read some of their thoughts on the performance below:

Catherine Gros, who plays Gramma Tala, says: “Gramma Tala is crazy and fun to play. I love to play characters who are out there, and ZI also love to dance, so having the chance to use both talents in the same show is incredible!”

Jolie Terrebonne, who plays Moana in one of the casts, says: “I love the canoe for our set! It rolls while we’re on it. My other favorite part of the show is doing the Shiny scene!”

Sofia Boudreaux, who plays Moana in the other cast, says: “I love singing these amazing songs from the show, and I love the choreography Ms. Margo has given us to match them! Performing on an elevated set piece is really new and cool! I was a little nervous at first, but I trust my cast members. This really is the most fun show I’ve done so far!”

Laura Bergeron, who works with a talent group in New Orleans, says: “I love being double casted because it’s easier having a partner to help you, and it’s exciting to have two different roles in one show! It’s double the work, but double the fun!”

Finally, Aidyn Boudreaux, a newcomer to the cast, says: “This is my first play. It’s been really fun working with such great actors and I love the costumes for this show!”

MOANA, JR. CAST

Maddie Boudreaux as Sina and TeFiti

Claire Clause as Sina and Villager

Sofia Boudreaux as Moana and TeFiti

Jolie Terrebonne as Moana and TeKa

Anna Kate Bowen as Chief Ancestor and Shiny Dancer

Mylie Chiasson as Gamma Tala and Chief Ancestor

Catherine Gros as Gramma Tala and Shiny Dancer

Charlie Reynolds as Tomatoa and Chief Ancestor

Ellie Grace Bowen as Villager and Shiny Dancer

Kenley Morvant as Young Moana and TeKa

Laura Bergeron as Pua and Chief Ancestor

Ava Palmer as Tomatoa and Chief Ancestor

Emilie Gros as Young Moana and Shiny Dancer

Aidyn Boudreaux as Pua and Chief Ancestor

Brooks Bilello as Maui and Chief Tui

Camryn Boudreaux as Hei Hei and Fisherman

Ethan Dugas as Hei Hei and Fisherman

Gavin Dugas as Maui and Chief Tui

Don’t take their words for it– mark your calendar and come check out this fun new play for yourself!