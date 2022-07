Brooke’s Sno World announced their Back to School Bash will take place on Saturday, July 30 from 12 – 2 p.m. The event will feature free school supplies, giveaways, food, sno-balls, and musical entertainment.

The event will take place at the Brooke’s Sno World West Main location, located at 6493 West Main Street in Houma. “We will be giving back, while cooling off!” reads a statement from Brooke’s Sno World. For more information visit Brook’es Sno World on Facebook.