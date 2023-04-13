Brothers in Blue MC presents 2nd Annual Fishing Rodeo

The Brothers in Blue MC Louisiana ‘Dirty South’ Chapter is excited to announce their second annual Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, Mary 21, 2023! The event will take place at Coco Marina, 106 Pier 56 Court in Chauvin.

“Our chapter was formed in 2009 as a way to support people in our profession and their families In times of need,” explained Brothers in Blue MC Vice President and ‘Odie’ Club member Dudley Authement. “We are made up of cops, firefighters, first responders, and military. Since the time we have started, we have contributed almost $170,000 to people in need in our community. Our Fishing Rodeo is another great fundraiser so we can continue to help out.”

The Fishing Rodeo will include raffle opportunities, a life auction, plate lunches, and more, with prizes available totaling $2,275. Southern Boyz Band will also perform life on Saturday, May 20, from 9:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m. All proceeds from the event will go to aid Brothers in Blue MC with assisting area first responders in need as well as support the Johnny ‘Blue’ Howard Memorial Scholarship. Tickets may be purchased for $25 by calling (985) 870-9893 or (985) 790-5888. For more information, please visit the Brothers in Blue MC Louisiana ‘Dirty South’ Chapter Facebook.