Brush up on fun at Family Paint Night

Woodmenlife Insurance Agency invites you to show off your artistic skills at its Family Paint Night, on Wednesday, July 27, benefiting the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank.

Organizers will provide families with art supplies for free, with the donation of at least one non-perishable food item per person. All donations will be given to the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank, a local food bank dedicated to serving, uniting, and engaging the community in the fight against hunger.

Woodmenlife asks that participants wear clothing they don’t mind getting paint on. The family paint night will take place at the Woodmen of the World Hall, located at 309 S. Hollywood Road, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.