BTNEP is calling volunteers to help restore and protect the marshes of our estuary

The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program (BTNEP) is calling all volunteers to come help us protect our estuary!

On Thursday, March 28 and April 6, 2024, the organization will host volunteers for marsh plantings in Port Fourchon.

“Volunteers will be assisting with planting approximately 20,000 seedlings in a mitigation area,” reads a statement from BTNEP. “Your participation in these plantings will have a direct impact in saving the previous and fragile marshlands of coastal Louisiana.”

To register to help with the marsh planting, please visit the BTNEP website. For more information, please contact BTNEP Native Plant Nursery Coordinator, Ashleigh Lambiotte at ashleigh@btnep.org.