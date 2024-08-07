Businesses in Terrebonne Celebrate with August Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies

August 7, 2024
August 7, 2024
August 7, 2024
August 7, 2024

Local businesses in Terrebonne are gearing up to celebrate with ribbon-cutting ceremonies in the coming weeks. Here are the details for these exciting events:

 

Thursday, August 8 | 4pm – 7pm | Richard’s Kitchen Store Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting | Location: 235 South Hollywood Rd., Houma | Don’t miss the grand reopening of Richard’s Kitchen Store. Come and be a part of this special event. Richard’s Kitchen Store, previously Richard’s Restaurant Supply Inc, was established in 1977. The “largest kitchen store in Louisiana” is celebrating new ownership!

Tuesday, August 20 | 9am – 10am | Fletcher Workforce / Nursing & Allied Health Building Ribbon Cutting | Location: 1407 Hwy 311, Schriever | You are invited to the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Fletcher Technical Community College’s Workforce / Nursing & Allied Health Building. The program begins at 9am, with ribbon cutting at 9:30am. Building tours will be conducted beginning at approximately 9:40am.

Saturday, August 31 | 11 am-Noon | Rod’s Appliances Ribbon Cutting | Location: 808 Barrow St., Houma | Join in as Rod’s Appliances celebrates 40 years of service to the community and the introduction of new ownership! Food and drinks will be provided for all attendees.

 

 

Mary Ditch
