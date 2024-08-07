Businesses in Terrebonne Celebrate with August Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies

Local businesses in Terrebonne are gearing up to celebrate with ribbon-cutting ceremonies in the coming weeks. Here are the details for these exciting events:

–Thursday, August 8 | 4pm – 7pm | Richard’s Kitchen Store Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting | Location: 235 South Hollywood Rd., Houma | Don’t miss the grand reopening of Richard’s Kitchen Store. Come and be a part of this special event. Richard’s Kitchen Store, previously Richard’s Restaurant Supply Inc, was established in 1977. The “largest kitchen store in Louisiana” is celebrating new ownership!

– Tuesday, August 20 | 9am – 10am | Fletcher Workforce / Nursing & Allied Health Building Ribbon Cutting | Location: 1407 Hwy 311, Schriever | You are invited to the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Fletcher Technical Community College’s Workforce / Nursing & Allied Health Building. The program begins at 9am, with ribbon cutting at 9:30am. Building tours will be conducted beginning at approximately 9:40am.

–Saturday, August 31 | 11 am-Noon | Rod’s Appliances Ribbon Cutting | Location: 808 Barrow St., Houma | Join in as Rod’s Appliances celebrates 40 years of service to the community and the introduction of new ownership! Food and drinks will be provided for all attendees.