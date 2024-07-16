Businesses in Terrebonne Celebrate with Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies

July 16, 2024
July 16, 2024

Five businesses in Terrebonne are gearing up to celebrate with ribbon-cutting ceremonies in the coming weeks. Here are the details for these exciting events:

-Monday, July 29 | 9:30 am-10:30 am Panda Express Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony | Location: 1629 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma | Join the celebration and enjoy special gifts for the first lucky 88 guests after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Friday, July 26 | 10:30 am-11:30 am | The Brick Yard of South La, LLC Ribbon Cutting | Location: 3655 W. Main St., Gray | Be a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony as The Brick Yard of South La, LLC unveils its new showroom. Food and drinks will be provided for attendees.

Wednesday, July 31 | 10:00 am | Shop Rite Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting | Location: 1037 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma | After being damaged in a hurricane, Shop Rite has rebuilt and is eager to serve the Houma community once again. Join in the celebration of their grand reopening.

Thursday, August 8 | 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm | Richard’s Kitchen Store Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting | Location: 235 South Hollywood Rd., Houma | Don’t miss the grand reopening of Richard’s Kitchen Store. Come and be a part of this special event. Richard’s Kitchen Store, previously Richard’s Restaurant Supply Inc, was established in 1977. The “largest kitchen store in Louisiana” is celebrating new ownership!

Saturday, August 31 | 11 am-Noon | Rod’s Appliances Ribbon Cutting | Location: 808 Barrow St., Houma | Join in as Rod’s Appliances celebrates 40 years of service to the community and the introduction of new ownership! Food and drinks will be provided for all attendees.

 

 

