Cajun Linen Night Accepting Sponsor and Vendor Applications

Cajun Linen Night is August 12 and the event is still accepting applications for both sponsorships and vendors!

Cajun Linen Night, hosted by Thibodaux Main Street, takes place in Historic Downtown Thibodaux and celebrates summer Cajun style. Downtown businesses will have extended business hours, specials, plus a variety of local vendors, live music, and family-friendly fun. Dress how you would like, but it is encouraged to show up decked out in Cajun-inspired clothing! The event is free to attend and runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Want to be a part of the event but can’t attend? Sponsorships are still available which include a logo/name on Thibodaux Main street social media pages, logo/name on Thibodaux Main Street website, and logo/name on the digital event map; all while supporting a good cause! Click here for the sponsorship form.

Vendors are also still being accepted. Only vendors who are handcrafted and have homemade goods/items will be accepted. No direct marketing vendors or information booths will be allowed. Vendors will be responsible for setup, tables, chairs, display items, etc., and electricity will not be available. The deadline for registration is on Friday, August 5. For questions, email danielle@thibodauxmainstreet.com. Vendor forms can be found here.