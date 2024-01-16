Cajun Music Preservation Society to welcome four-time Grammy Nominee Cedric Watson at next Swamp Stomp Concert

TPCG, Terrebonne and Houma City Courts remain Open todayJanuary 16, 2024
Join the Cajun Music Preservation Society for live Cajun music with four-time Grammy Nominee Cedric Watson as part of the next installation of The Louisiana Swamp Stomp Music Series!
The concert will take place on January 27, 2024 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Gina’s At The Legion. The concert is free of charge and all ages are welcome to attend. “Our goal at the Cajun Music Preservation Society is to make cajun music fun and accessible,” said organizer Misty McElroy in a 2023 interview. “We want to provide opportunities for those in the Houma-Thibodaux area to enjoy this cultural music.”
“We had so much fun the last time Cedric came to town!” reads an official post from the Cajun Music Preservation Society. “Thank you to the Bayou Regional Arts Council and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development for making this event possible.”
For more information, please visit the Cajun Music Preservation Society’s Facebook page.