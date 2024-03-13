Calling all artists! Get your work ready for the 61st Annual Spring Show and Sale

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild is proud to present their 61st Annual Spring Show and Sale running from April 9-18, 2024. Local artists come from all over Southeast Louisiana, including the Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Bayou Parishes to present their finest work.

Previous shows have featured over 150 original works ranging from large to small, abstracts to realism, and 2D to 3D, including oils, watercolor, acrylics, pastels, mixed media, ceramics, and photography.

Registration for artist works will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday April 6, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This year’s show also includes a special 3 day workshop (April 12-14) given by featured judge, Barbara Jaenicke. Ms. Jaenicke is an award-winning oil and pastel artist who paints the landscape on location and in her studio located in Bend, Oregon. Her workshop, “Painting the Poetic Landscape” is limited to 15 artists and covers both oil and pastel. The workshop will feature live demonstrations, presentations and at-easel instruction. Jaenicke is an experienced teacher and will help attendees to strengthen their paintings through use of design, value and color choices.

The 61st Annual Spring Show and Sale will be held at the Downtown Gallery at 630 Belanger Street in Houma. The Awards Reception will take place on April 28, 2024. Light snacks, refreshments and wine will be served. “Best in Show,” numerical places, and honorable mention awards will be presented, as well as special awards including:

Judges Choice – Ferber Award (in honor of the Ferber Family who donated the home the Guild

currently resides in)

Best in Abstract Design

Best Use of Floral Subject

Best Use of Color

Embodies the Spirit of Art

Excellent Use of Design Element

Luminosity

Most Creative Award

Pastel Award

Photography Award

Come join other local artists in celebrating the arts in our region. All works will be priced for purchase and can be picked up after the close of the reception. Visit the gallery often and early to be sure your favorite piece goes home with you!

To register for this workshop, please contact Dawn Koetting at dkoetting@msn.com. Cost is $485 with a $50 discount for Guild members.