Calling all dog lovers for this local, pet-friendly 5k and Fun Run!

The Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter are pleased to announce their 10th annual dog-friendly fun run and 5K on March 2, 2024!

“We are really looking forward to bringing the community out for a day of fun with their pets,” said the Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter president Rachel Brunet. “It’s a lot of fun to see everyone interact with each other. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and we are happy to bring it back.” The 5K-9 Run/Walk will include food, music, pets for adoption, and first and second place prizes for runners in all 19 categories. Participants are encouraged to bring their dogs on leashes for the run!

Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, next to the Courtyard Marriott. The fun run will begin at 9:00 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 9:30 a.m.

100% of the proceeds from the 5k will go towards the Terrebonne Animal Shelter and all of their programs. “The Friends of the Shelter organization has raised so much money for us and helps us support animals in the community,” said Terrebonne Animal Shelter Director Valerie Robinson in 2023. “Their support changes the way that we can help.”

The Friends of the Shelter recently raised enough money to donate a new X-Ray machine to the shelter, as well as providing life-saving supplies to help local pet owners take better care of their cats and dogs. The Animal Shelter was also able to spay and neuter almost 1,000 cats with donated funds following the devastation of Hurricane Ida.

Participants may register for the race in person or online. For more information, contact ftasinfo@gmail.com or visit the organization online.