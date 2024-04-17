Calling all Jedis for the 2024 ‘May The 4th Be With You’ Festival!

‘May The 4th Be With You’ will return to Downtown Houma for their 4th Annual Celebration of all things Star Wars! Louisiana’s largest Star Wars festival will bring a day of food, live music, costumes, and much more to local Jedis–while raising money for our Terrebonne High School.

The local Star Wars Festival began four years ago, and moved to Downtown Houma last year due to the overwhelming attendance. After raising almost $10,000 for the Ellender Memorial High School Patriot Brigade with their 2023 event, funds from the 2024 festival will go towards supporting the Terrebonne High School Band.

“We are all really looking forward to bringing this event back for a fourth year,” said organizer Randy Hawthorne. “We are going to have some really fun things for people to do at the festival, and we can’t wait to see everyone celebrating the day in their costumes.”

The ‘May The 4th Be With You’ Festival will include some fun Star Wars-themed activities, such as Jedi Academy, a Make-Your-Own-Lightsaber experience, and more. The schedule for the day is as follows:

9:00 AM: Mos Eisley Marketplace Opens/Star Wars Breakfast at Downtown Jeaux

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Emma Lodrigue (Main Stage)

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM: Festival Begins/Intergalactic Circus (Main Stage)

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM: Character Parade

2:45 PM – 3:15 PM: Intergalactic Circus (Main Stage)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Jedi Academy

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM: The Caniacs (Main Stage)

6:00 PM – 6:30 PM: Costume Contest (Courthouse Square), Terrebonne High School Cantina Band (Main Stage)

7:00 PM: Sabacc Tournament (Plaza)

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous (Main Stage)

10:00 PM: Revenge of the 5th After Party at The Balcony with Blacksheep

Get your lightsabers, dress up as your favorite character, and meet in Downtown Houma on May 4, 2024 for a celebration of Star Wars! For more information, please visit their Facebook.