Calling all junior cowboys and cowgirls to 8 Seconds to Glory Kid’s Day!

James Pierce’s 8 Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding is hosting a free Kid’s Day prior to their main event on January 14, sponsored by GoBears.

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., families and kids of all ages are invited to come out to the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center for lots of free, fun activities. There is currently scheduled to be a corn hole competition, a Western ring toss, face painting booths, “bull” racing, a petting zoo, horseback riding, and more.

In addition to these activities, kids 8 years old and under and less than 60 lbs. are eligible to participate in mutton busting from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. for a fee of $25. Come out and give your child a true rodeo experience!

For more information, call the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center at (985) 850-4657 or email info@houmaciviccenter.com.





