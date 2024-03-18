Calling all pet owners for a Free Vaccine and Microchip Clinic

This Friday, March 22nd, 2024, pet parents residing in Terrebonne Parish are invited to bring their cats and dogs to American Humane’s mobile clinic where on-site veterinarians will provide rabies vaccinations, species-specific combo vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, and microchipping, all free of charge.

“The purpose of the event is to empower local pet parents, in a historically disaster-prone region, with the tools and resources they need to not only keep their pet healthy and well, but also to keep pet preparation for an impending natural disaster top of mind,” reads a statement from American Humane and Zoetis.

The drive-thru clinic will run from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Montegut Recreation Center. The clinic will provide rabies vaccines, microchipping services, DA2PP (Dog Booster), FVRCP (Cat Booster), flea prevention, and disaster preparedness kits. All dogs must be leashed with a collar or harness.

Take advantage of this local clinic can help keep your pet safe and happy, especially during disasters!

For more information, please call (985) 873-6709, email animalshelter@tpcg.org, or visit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Facebook.

