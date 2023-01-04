Calling all seniors to the 2023 Mardi Gras Ball!

Mardi Gras season is here with lots of ways to celebrate!

The City of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Senior Citizens Mardi Gras Ball on Wednesday, February 15th 2023 at the Warren J. Harang Auditorium. The ball takes place from 4pm-8pm with doors opening at 3:45pm.

This ball is sure to boast a fun time– the four hour celebration will include Mardi Gras themed decorations, prizes, and even a catered meal and refreshments for all attending guests. The festivities will be accompanied by music from a live band and the presentation of a King & Queen.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased in advance at the Thibodaux Recreation Department. For more information, call Parks and Recreation at (985) 446-7234.