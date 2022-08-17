Calling artists to the Fall Arts Walk

It’s that time of year again, Thibodaux Main Street is accepting artist registration for the 2022 Fall Arts Walk! This year’s event will take place on Friday, September 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Thibodaux. Thibodaux Main Street is seeking local artists to showcase their talent at the annual event, which features shopping, dining, and music. There is a $30 registration fee for all artists. Registration can be completed online here.

The deadline to register for the 2022 Fall Arts Walk is Friday, September 16. For more information, contact Thibodaux Main Street at (985) 413-9886 or email Danielle@thibodauxmainstreet. com