Calling future scientists for upcoming STEM event at TPL

The Terrebonne Parish Library is partnering with Nicholls State University Department of Applied Sciences and Bayou STEM to host a Geomatics Flight Plan Program. The event will take place on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the D.E. Room of the Main Library.

The program is open to any local students ranging from 7th-12th grade who are interested in learning more about applied sciences or geomatic flight. Dr. John C. Dennis, Assistant Professor of Applied Sciences at Nicholls State University, will be leading participants in a hands-on session of the basics of GIS (geographic information system), and how to navigate within Google Earth Pro Environment.

All students interested in participating must register via https://forms.office.com/r/UtwEWwYn8U. All participants will be required to provide their own laptop and download Google Earth Pro (free) prior to the event. For more information, please contact Kati Callais at (987) 876-5861 ext. 233 or kcallais@mytpl.org.





